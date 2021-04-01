 
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite that total collection performance continues to be above the active forecast for the quarter (102 per cent), Hoist Finance has decided to make an impairment of approx. SEK -350m for the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter, most jurisdictions have performed in line with or above the active forecast, which since Q2-20 takes the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic into account. This active forecast assumed reduced collections in 2020, but a gradual return to normality starting in 2021. However, due to the prolonged nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, the uncertainty around the expected recovery has increased, particularly for legal collections.

Legal collections account for approximately a quarter of Hoist Finance's total collections, but is also an important factor for amicable settlements. There are currently significant delays and backlogs in the judicial systems, for Hoist Finance particularly in the UK and Spain. Typically, there is a time lag between cases being presented in courts and actual collections. Due to the lower pace at which the court cases are handled, there is an increased risk that future collections will be reduced or significantly delayed. The nature and number of claims that are sent to litigation have not changed, but Hoist Finance is taking a prudent approach on financial effects of the delays. Hence, a negative revision on the estimated remaining collections (ERC) will be conducted in the first quarter. In addition to court delays, as previously communicated, our Spanish operation continues to experience operational challenges. Collection performance in the first quarter is estimated to be around 70 per cent of the forecast in Spain, while the estimates for all other jurisdictions are collections above the active forecast. 

Hoist Finance has about 3,400 portfolios under management with a total book value of SEK 20.6bn. The total lifetime collection performance of these portfolios, compared to the assumptions made at the time of the acquisitions, correspond to a collection performance of 103 per cent, indicating that overall pricing is slightly on the conservative side. Portfolios are monitored on a continuous basis and in 2020 the revaluation process was updated with more use of analytics and sophisticated forward-looking models. The revised view on recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to lower projections for portfolios in the UK and Spain (mainly for the reasons outlined above) and also, but to a lesser extent, for portfolios in France.

Disclaimer

