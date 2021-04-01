Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Canoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) on behalf of Canoo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Canoo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 29, 2021, Canoo announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release, reporting a net loss of $89.9 million for the year. The Company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned.

The same day, The Verge released an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead: The startup’s [sic] also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article stated that “[w]hen pressed on the startup’s previous claims,” the current chairman pointed to its prior leadership and said “they were a little more aggressive” and “that talk of potential partnerships was ‘presumptuous.’” Lastly, the article noted that “Canoo quietly uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website on Monday that no longer mentions Hyundai.”

On this news, Canoo’s share price fell sharply on March 30, 2021, thereby damaging investors.

