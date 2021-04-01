 
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of the Offering of an Additional $250 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 by Sensata Technologies B.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) (“Sensata Technologies”) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Sensata Technologies B.V. (the “Issuer”) priced the offering of an additional $250 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2029 (the “Additional Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Additional Notes were priced at 100.75%. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Additional Notes will be issued under the indenture governing the Issuer’s existing 4.000% senior notes due 2029 and will be consolidated and form a single class with the $750 million aggregate principal amount of these notes that were issued by the Issuer on March 29, 2021 (the “Initial Notes” and, together with the Additional Notes, the “Notes”). The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Initial Notes, other than with respect to the date of issuance and the issue price, and will be fungible with the Initial Notes immediately upon issuance.

The Notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the Issuer’s wholly owned subsidiaries that is the borrower or a guarantor under Sensata’s senior credit facilities and the issuer or a guarantor under Sensata’s outstanding series of existing notes. The Notes and the guarantees are the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ senior unsecured obligations and rank equally in right of payment to all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the Issuer or the guarantors, respectively, including the senior credit facilities and outstanding series of existing notes. The Notes and the guarantees are senior to all of the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ future indebtedness that is expressly subordinated to the Notes and the guarantees. The Notes and the guarantees are effectively junior to the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ existing and future secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness, including indebtedness under the senior credit facilities, and are structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future obligations of any of the Issuer’s subsidiaries that do not guarantee the Notes.

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Offering of an Additional $150 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 by Sensata Technologies B.V.
15.03.21
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Pricing of $750 Million of Senior Notes by Sensata Technologies B.V.
15.03.21
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes by Sensata Technologies B.V.