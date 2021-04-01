 
Accenture and Sumitomo Chemical Establish Joint Venture to Drive Digital Transformation

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Sumitomo Chemical have established a joint venture SUMIKA DX ACCENT, which began operations today. The joint venture will leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and other technologies to transform operations and create new businesses at Sumitomo Chemical Group. It is 80% owned by Sumitomo Chemical and 20% by Accenture.

Using Accenture's industry and digital-transformation experience, the joint venture will optimize the company’s supply chain and promote intelligent automation in its operations, using AI, data analytics and robotic process automation.

Accenture’s role includes consulting services and delivering a practical training program to help develop talent in digital technologies and intelligent operations.

Masafumi Takei, managing director of Resources at Accenture in Japan, said, “In order to lead the digital transformation successfully, it is essential to reimagine businesses and operations and strengthen the talent using technology such as data analytics and AI; it’s not about just adopting new technology for technology’s sake but rather about choosing the right solutions and making sure people are comfortable using them. Accenture will leverage our deep industry expertise and ingenuity to ensure that the joint venture serves as a digital innovation engine for Sumitomo Chemical Group.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

