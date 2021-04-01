Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class A common stock”), at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, for a total of 2,300,000 shares, of which 2,000,000 shares will be sold by Boston Omaha and 300,000 shares will be sold by a selling stockholder. Gross proceeds to Boston Omaha from the offering are expected to be approximately $50 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Boston Omaha will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder. Boston Omaha has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 shares of its Class A common stock, with all such shares to be sold by Boston Omaha and no shares to be sold by the selling stockholders under the 30-day option.

Wells Fargo Securities is serving as the sole book runner for the offering.