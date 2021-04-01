 
checkAd

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 03:46  |  64   |   |   

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class A common stock”), at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, for a total of 2,300,000 shares, of which 2,000,000 shares will be sold by Boston Omaha and 300,000 shares will be sold by a selling stockholder. Gross proceeds to Boston Omaha from the offering are expected to be approximately $50 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Boston Omaha will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder. Boston Omaha has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 shares of its Class A common stock, with all such shares to be sold by Boston Omaha and no shares to be sold by the selling stockholders under the 30-day option.

Wells Fargo Securities is serving as the sole book runner for the offering.

Boston Omaha intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of its recently acquired fiber-to-the-home broadband telecommunication business, to grow its Link billboard business through the acquisitions of additional billboard businesses, and for general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered by Boston Omaha and the selling stockholders pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. or from Well Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, toll-free at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and related prospectus supplement for more complete information about Boston Omaha and this offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Boston Omaha Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class A common stock”), at a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
29.03.21
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results
11.03.21
Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Retirement of Gregory A. Friedman, AireBeam’s Founder and CEO