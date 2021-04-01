 
TECHNIPFMC PLC  Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

01.04.2021, 04:15  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Article 223-16-1 of the AMF General Regulation, it hereby notifies the market that as of 30 March 2021, the Company’s capital consists of 450,668,293 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 450,668,293.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

TechnipFMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
TechnipFMC Completes Share Purchase Agreement with Bpifrance
17.03.21
TechnipFMC Enters Partnership with Magnora to Develop Floating Offshore Wind Projects
06.03.21
TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2020

04.03.21
TechnipFMC