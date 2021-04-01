 
checkAd

Empowering Women in an Emerging Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 04:40  |  50   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned electronic vaping brand Vaporesso recently held community discussions on the growing number of women throughout their business ecosystem in observance of International Women's Day. The findings highlight the important role women play in growing local businesses, driving the push to quit smoking, and creating communities around vaping. Vaporesso was made aware of the positive things happening to empower women in this emerging and male-dominated industry with a specific look into women's representation in the French vaping space.

During the online discussions, Vaporesso was made aware of women's role in the vaping industry as integral to the growing accessibility and legitimacy of the space. Smoking can be regarded as a lifestyle choice that influences friends and family; therefore, despite a predominantly male consumer-base, individuals' option to turn to vaping to quit smoking cigarettes affects whole families. The French women whose stories were shared highlight how vaping has allowed them and their loved ones to quit smoking while also providing a chance to build a healthy business and foster a local community around vaping. 

Regarding the topic of women empowerment through vaping, Vaporesso, Director of Marketing, Thalia Cheng, said, "Vaping is not just a lifestyle, it is a culture that impacts so many people. As a daughter, a mom, a woman in vaping industry, I'm proud to see Vaporesso provides alternatives to smoking. It's about the pursuit of the quality of life and balance of pleasure and responsibilities."

Amongst the numerous stories shared, the owner of a growing small business, Vapotime, Stephanie, shared hers with the community. Transitioning from operating mobile phone shops, she initially considered opening a vape store as vaping as an industry seemed similar as it is also based on rapidly expanding technology. Opening her first store with her partner in 2013, Stephanie also started vaping to quit smoking and learn more about the products she was selling. Until 2021, Stephanie has been off cigarettes entirely for six years, has four stores with seven employees, and is more driven than ever to help smokers quit cigarettes for good.

Similar stories about turning to vaping to quit smoking were echoed within the community, including Fanny from Vapecity, who recalled she tried to quit smoking many times during her 15-year addiction before discovering vaping five years ago. Since then, being able to control her nicotine intake has allowed her to taper down slowly. However, she still enjoys vaping and is very grateful for the community that has been established around her store. Econo Close shop staff, Emilie also shared her experience of transitioning from 1 pack of cigarettes a day to 3mg nicotine within one month of vaping. For her, helping others quit smoking has been a gratifying component of the work, and she enjoys communicating and sharing tips with the store's growing number of customers.

Female representation in the Vaporesso ecosystem is at the core of two leading company-wide initiatives looking to contribute to society positively. Both launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; Vaporesso Care is an umbrella campaign to support local communities worldwide. Power Shop is a push to support growing businesses by improving cooperation between manufacturers and shops, and consumers while supporting vape shops with marketing and sales. In both initiatives, women's role has and will continue to be a focus for the team, with more to be done in 2021 to encourage female participation in growing this exciting and emerging industry.   

To learn more about Vaporesso Cares or how to partner with us, please visit https://www.vaporesso.com/vaporessocare-events



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empowering Women in an Emerging Industry SHENZHEN, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Internationally renowned electronic vaping brand Vaporesso recently held community discussions on the growing number of women throughout their business ecosystem in observance of International Women's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
Royal Caribbean Thanks Emergency Services, NHS And Armed Forces With UK Homecoming, Set For This ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry