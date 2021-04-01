 
FangDD Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About FangDD
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. As of December 31, 2020, FangDD’s marketplace had more than 1.6 million registered agents. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
FangDD
Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: ir@fangdd.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Phone: +1(646) 308-1649
E-mail: FangDD@icrinc.com




