 
checkAd

BeyondSpring Announces Submission of New Drug Application to U.S. FDA and China NMPA for Plinabulin and G-CSF Combination for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 05:21  |  82   |   |   

– Applications are supported by positive PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 data demonstrating that plinabulin in combination with G-CSF offers greater protection against CIN than the standard of care, G-CSF alone

– Plinabulin’s MoA is distinct from, yet complementary to that of G-CSF, acting in Week 1 of the chemotherapy cycle, where over 75% of CIN-related complications occur, with G-CSF acting in Week 2

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). Plinabulin in combination with a G-CSF therapy, which received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. FDA and the China NMPA for “concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of CIN,” has the potential to raise the standard of care in CIN for the first time in 30 years.  

CIN remains a severely unmet medical need. Treatment or prevention of CIN with G-CSF has been the standard of care since Neupogen was approved in 1991. The main benefit of G-CSF treatment, however, is in Week 2 after chemotherapy. Week 1 after chemotherapy is considered the “neutropenia vulnerability gap” where over 75% of CIN-related clinical complications occur, including febrile neutropenia, infection, hospitalization and death. Plinabulin is the first agent seeking FDA approval that has the potential to fill this gap by working in Week 1 to prevent the onset and progression of CIN. Therefore, combining plinabulin and G-CSF may maximize the protection of patients for the full cycle of chemotherapy, as demonstrated in the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 registration study.

“CIN is a major concern for physicians and their patients undergoing cancer treatment. Plinabulin provides benefits above and beyond what is currently available on the market and has the potential to be a game-changer for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment,” said Dr. Douglas Blayney, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Medical School and global PI for CIN studies. “CIN, which can lead to life-threatening infections, is the number one reason for the 4D’s in chemotherapy (Decrease, Delay and Discontinue dose and Downgrade regimen). We hope plinabulin will allow patients to better tolerate chemotherapy, thus enabling patients to stick to their optimal treatment plan and avoid serious CIN complications.”

Seite 1 von 5
BeyondSpring Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Announces Submission of New Drug Application to U.S. FDA and China NMPA for Plinabulin and G-CSF Combination for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) – Applications are supported by positive PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 data demonstrating that plinabulin in combination with G-CSF offers greater protection against CIN than the standard of care, G-CSF alone – Plinabulin’s MoA is distinct from, yet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes its Annual Report for 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Sanofi to build new facility in Canada to increase global availability of high-dose influenza ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
BeyondSpring Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Plinabulin for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia