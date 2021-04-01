BeyondSpring Announces Submission of New Drug Application to U.S. FDA and China NMPA for Plinabulin and G-CSF Combination for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). Plinabulin in combination with a G-CSF therapy, which received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. FDA and the China NMPA for “concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of CIN,” has the potential to raise the standard of care in CIN for the first time in 30 years.

CIN remains a severely unmet medical need. Treatment or prevention of CIN with G-CSF has been the standard of care since Neupogen was approved in 1991. The main benefit of G-CSF treatment, however, is in Week 2 after chemotherapy. Week 1 after chemotherapy is considered the “neutropenia vulnerability gap” where over 75% of CIN-related clinical complications occur, including febrile neutropenia, infection, hospitalization and death. Plinabulin is the first agent seeking FDA approval that has the potential to fill this gap by working in Week 1 to prevent the onset and progression of CIN. Therefore, combining plinabulin and G-CSF may maximize the protection of patients for the full cycle of chemotherapy, as demonstrated in the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 registration study.

“CIN is a major concern for physicians and their patients undergoing cancer treatment. Plinabulin provides benefits above and beyond what is currently available on the market and has the potential to be a game-changer for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment,” said Dr. Douglas Blayney, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Medical School and global PI for CIN studies. “CIN, which can lead to life-threatening infections, is the number one reason for the 4D’s in chemotherapy (Decrease, Delay and Discontinue dose and Downgrade regimen). We hope plinabulin will allow patients to better tolerate chemotherapy, thus enabling patients to stick to their optimal treatment plan and avoid serious CIN complications.”