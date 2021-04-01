 
checkAd

The Grand Opening of SCANTECH's New Release of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 05:43  |  23   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 17:00 of March 31st, 2021 (Beijing Time), SCANTECH had its online global launch event to introduce to worldwide customers its latest technological research outcome – SIMSCAN 3D scanner. SIMSCAN is by far the only palm-sized 3D scanner in the marketplace, it marks an innovational breakthrough in the 3D metrology-grade industry for getting rid of the traditional structure. SIMSCAN has had multiple patented technologies and won the 2021 Red Dot Award.

SIMSCAN 3D SCANNER

SIMSCAN is achieved by years of SCANTECH's development in metrology field. Our R&D team had been reviewing things and pondering on one question: can the new generation of products surpass the previous 3D scanners and be more perfect in terms of structure and performance? After two years of development and optimization, SIMSCAN makes its debut. It comes at 570g and 203 mm × 80 mm × 44 mm, a device in your palm wherever your working place is. So no matter you are in a narrow space or facing a large-scale project, the measuring speed of 2.02 million times per second allows you to have 3D measurement whenever and wherever possible.

The charm of fashion is retained alongside a sense of science and technology, which explains SIMSCAN's winning of the 2021 Red Dot Award in. Equally renowned as the IF Product Design Award, Red Dot Award is also one of the largest and most influential design competitions worldwide. Actually, Red Dot Award, IF Product Design Award, and IDEA Award are known as the three major design awards of the world. This year, SIMSCAN stood out amid numerous competitors to have won the ultimate award, which is a great approval of SIMSCAN's design and product value.

SCANTECH also aims to the core users around the world to have a trial use of new products. At the event, global users joined the live broadcast to share their thoughts. They mentioned that SIMSCAN is portable, aesthetically cool-looking with scientific elements, and its scanning is smooth and accurate enough to fulfill metrology-grade measurement.

SCANTECH distributor

In 2021, SCANTECH is poised to proceed with its 3D digitalization strategy to independently seek every innovative possibility down the road of the industry. With all the necessary technologies at hand, it will consolidate the domestic market and expand globally to become a proud Chinese brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477299/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477300/2.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Grand Opening of SCANTECH's New Release of 2021 HANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - At 17:00 of March 31st, 2021 (Beijing Time), SCANTECH had its online global launch event to introduce to worldwide customers its latest technological research outcome – SIMSCAN 3D scanner. SIMSCAN is by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption ...
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
Royal Caribbean Thanks Emergency Services, NHS And Armed Forces With UK Homecoming, Set For This ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry