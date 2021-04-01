 
checkAd

Quidel Supports New NIH, CDC Public Health Initiative for At-home COVID-19 Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 05:30  |  39   |   |   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on an innovative community health initiative called “Say Yes! COVID Test” in Pitt County, North Carolina, and coming soon to Chattanooga/Hamilton County, Tennessee. Quidel is providing two million QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests to be distributed to approximately 160,000 residents free of charge across the two communities. The study is designed to determine if access to at-home rapid antigen tests three times a week for one month can significantly reduce virus spread in vulnerable communities.

Quidel’s QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is a visually read assay for the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 and requires no instrument to perform the test. The easy-to-use QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test will allow the program’s participants to easily perform the test themselves and get results in 10 minutes. The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test shows excellent performance, with positive results agreeing with PCR 83.5% of the time, and negative results agreeing 99.2% of the time, delivering peace of mind to people running the test and facilitating reporting of results to the public health initiative’s sponsors via a customized app developed for the “Say Yes! COVID Test” initiative.

Quidel’s QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is being supplied through the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative. Selection of the two communities was based on local infection rates, public availability of accurate COVID-19 tracking data, existing community relationships through the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) and local infrastructure to support the project.

“This testing initiative is the first of this scale to attempt to make free, rapid, self-administered tests available community-wide in order to determine their effectiveness in our nation’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D. “We hope to gain foundational data that can guide how communities can use self-administered tests to mitigate viral transmission during this and future pandemics.”

Seite 1 von 4


Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quidel Supports New NIH, CDC Public Health Initiative for At-home COVID-19 Testing Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:00 Uhr
Quidel’s QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Screening Use With Serial Testing
18.03.21
Quidel Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Plan to Expand COVID-19 Testing