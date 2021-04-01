Bunker Hill Files 10-KT Transition Report for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNKR) (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company) reports that it has filed a Form 10-KT transition report for the six months ended December 31, 2020, consistent with the change in its fiscal year end as announced on February 12, 2021. The report includes the Company’s audited financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2020, management’s discussion and analysis, and other disclosure including all material events since the change in the Company’s management team approximately one year ago.



Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill, stated: “As we look back on our first full year of Bunker Hill under new management, we are proud of the significant milestones that we have accomplished for our investors and stakeholders, including establishing and upgrading our resource, making a meaningfully positive impact on the environment and our community, and making significant strides to re-starting the mine. We look forward to realizing our near-term catalysts, most notably publishing our PEA”.