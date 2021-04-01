 
Bunker Hill Files 10-KT Transition Report for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNKR) (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company) reports that it has filed a Form 10-KT transition report for the six months ended December 31, 2020, consistent with the change in its fiscal year end as announced on February 12, 2021. The report includes the Company’s audited financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2020, management’s discussion and analysis, and other disclosure including all material events since the change in the Company’s management team approximately one year ago.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill, stated: “As we look back on our first full year of Bunker Hill under new management, we are proud of the significant milestones that we have accomplished for our investors and stakeholders, including establishing and upgrading our resource, making a meaningfully positive impact on the environment and our community, and making significant strides to re-starting the mine. We look forward to realizing our near-term catalysts, most notably publishing our PEA”.

Key achievements over the last 12 months are summarized in the table below:

NEW
MANAGEMENT
TEAM
  • Richard Williams appointed Executive Chairman in March 2020; previously Barrick’s COO
  • Sam Ash appointed President & CEO in April 2020; previously Barrick’s GM of Lumwana Copper Mine
  • Brad Barnett appointed VP Sustainability in April 2020; previously Barrick’s Head of Closure & Rehab
  • David Wiens appointed CFO & Corporate Secretary on January 12, 2021; previously SSR Mining
ESG
DRIVEN
VISION
  • Water management program launched in September 2020; commissioned pre-treatment plant designed to significantly improve quality of Mine discharge water; immediate results 
  • Engagement with community and local stakeholders
  • Pam Saxton appointed Independent Director in October 2020; Chair of Audit Committee
  • Cassandra Joseph appointed Independent Director in November 2020; Chair of Governance Committee
ADVANCED
