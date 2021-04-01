 
Casio to Release First G-SHOCK Smartwatch with Wear OS by Google

G-SQUAD PRO Model with Support for a Variety of Sports

TOKYO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GSW-H1000, a G-SQUAD PRO smartwatch powered by Wear OS by Google and packed with functions that help you stay fit using activity goals and fitness tracking. The GSW-H1000 is the latest addition to the sporty G-SQUAD line of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches.

The new smartwatch is built with all the toughness of a G-SHOCK, with shock resistance and  200-meter water resistance. It is also the first G-SHOCK smartwatch to run on Wear OS by Google. As the flagship product of the sports-focused G-SQUAD line, the GSW-H1000 is great for use in a wide range of athletic settings—from activities like running, indoor workouts, road biking, and swimming, to more extreme pursuits like surfing and snowboarding.

The new watch has an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS functionality and more. This powerful hardware profile enables the watch to capture the data on distance, speed and pace which is so useful for people doing physical training. The dual-layer monochrome and color display features an interface with a three-tier layout that users can customize to suit their goals, putting multiple data points at their fingertips, easily accessible at a glance.

The design of the GSW-H1000 also delivers an uncompromising commitment to wearability, with a soft urethane band that provides flexibility and durability, as well as special components employed between the band and case to ensure a very comfortable fit.

More information: https://products.g-shock.com/asia-mea/en/_detail/GSW-H1000-1/

* App screens may differ in official release.
* The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.
* Google, Wear OS by Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
* Other service and product names and so forth are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478005/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478004/image_2.jpg



