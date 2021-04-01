 
EQS-News Rapid Nutrition PLC: Evolving with innovation and insight to deliver sustainable year-end results

Rapid Nutrition PLC: Evolving with innovation and insight to deliver sustainable year-end results

Rapid Nutrition PLC
("Rapid Nutrition", the "Company" or the "Group")
Annual results

Evolving with innovation and insight to deliver sustainable year-end results

 

Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW:RAP, OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural wellness company dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, announced the publication of its Annual Results for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Financial Highlights

The Group delivered a positive revenue performance against unprecedented trading conditions. This was driven by some good overall gains with solid growth in Australian sales which was expected due to the reasonable success Australia has achieved managing COVID-19 .

The group extended it's accounting reference date by 6 months (in accordance with ISA 1 to coincide with the calendar year in addition to avoiding a busy trading period as a result of the global pandemic in 2020.

*Revenue grew by 46% to $4.55m for FY2020 period-end (FY2019 $3.1m)

The annual financial report has been published on the company's website and can be viewed here.

With continued growth anticipated for the remainder of the year as the company progresses its strategy of bringing to market innovative science-based organic products, across multiple categories, which it believes will anchor future earnings.

Further enquiries
ir@rnplc.com

 

About Rapid Nutrition
Rapid Nutrition PLC(SW:RAP, OTCQB:RPNRF): Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

