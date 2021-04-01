 
checkAd

Hidden Currency Costs Exceed $370m in Three Years - Now MillTechFX is Changing the Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 07:00  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some clients are still paying more than they need to – or should do – for FX.

In an article in the FT, a research analysis of more than 2,000 funds showed the cost of swapping dollars into other currencies cuts 3.2% of returns, which would have been made from the underlying asset.

According to the research, custody banks charged an average of $267 for every $1m traded. However, the FT suggests that the transactions could be completed for just $35. That translates to an overspend of more than $370m over almost three years.

"Foreign exchange is the only industry that charges an unknown amount for services that have a cost."
Andrew Woolmer, chief executive at New Change FX

In 2009, the US state of California sued State Street, a US financial services and bank holding company, accusing it of "unconscionable fraud" for overcharging the two state pension funds, Calpers and Calstrs, on currency trades.

State Street finally paid more than $500m in 2016 to settle suits from the US government, clients and regulators.

"A groundbreaking survey of more than 300 asset owners revealed that 66% of those managers in North America and Europe still have no process in place to independently monitor whether they are getting fair FX rates from their global custody banks."
FX Transparency, LLC

Further research in 2018 showed another shocking disparity. Carol Osler, a professor at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, analysed the cost of standing instruction currency trades executed through custody banks.

It found that on average, investors were paying seven times more for currency when they relied on exchange rates through their custody banks, compared to what they would get if they negotiated at the market rate.

So why can't you put the trades into competition and ensure you're getting the best possible pricing with full transparency on what you are paying? Why can't an FX provider give you access to comparative, multibank rates?

At MillTechFX, we thought the same thing - so we did something about it. Today, we're giving our customers:

  • Outsourced FX service to help you secure that lower cost
  • Intuitive best execution solution to help you streamline your operations and get the best deal
  • Real-time streaming of multibank FX rates that can be executed via outsourced execution services
  • A fast, efficient and entirely transparent execution process to give you access to prices normally only open to larger institutions

This fresh approach to FX may help to stop the way firms are routinely being overcharged for foreign exchange. It also offers treasurers and traders the opportunity to unlock savings that even they might not have known existed.

To find out more about how MillTechFX can provide transparency, choice and control to your FX execution, get in touch today.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hidden Currency Costs Exceed $370m in Three Years - Now MillTechFX is Changing the Industry LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Some clients are still paying more than they need to – or should do – for FX. In an article in the FT, a research analysis of more than 2,000 funds showed the cost of swapping dollars into other currencies cuts …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption ...
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Handcash introduce Duro: a universal currency for apps and games
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry