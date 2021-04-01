 
EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Sale of FoamPartner completed

01.04.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

Conzzeta: Sale of FoamPartner completed

01-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Implementation of the focus strategy
Sale of FoamPartner completed

Zurich, April 1, 2021 - Conzzeta announces completion of the sale of its FoamPartner business unit to Recticel, a Belgian polyurethane chemicals specialist based in Brussels and listed on Euronext (REC).

Originally announced on November 10, 2020 with an enterprise value of CHF 270 million, the sale is another step in the strategic transformation of the Conzzeta Group with the focus on the Bystronic business unit. The change of control took place on March 31, 2021, with the corresponding deconsolidation. Michael Riedel, CEO of FoamPartner, has therefore stepped down from Conzzeta's Executive Committee.

Michael Willome, Conzzeta Group CEO: "The sale of FoamPartner is another concrete step towards focusing on Bystronic as announced. We wish the team at FoamPartner every success in making further improvements and refinements to its business activities under the new ownership of Recticel."

In 2020, FoamPartner, which was part of the Chemical Specialties segment, accounted for just over 20% of Conzzeta's revenue. The net cash inflow from the divestment will be around CHF 250 million, whereof a final payment of CHF 20 million will be made in January 2022.

As Swiss GAAP FER stipulates that goodwill items historically offset against equity and currency translation differences must be recognized in profit or loss, the transaction will produce a divestment loss of slightly more than CHF 80 million for the first half of 2021.


Inquiries
Julia Jaun, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 74; media@conzzeta.com


About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced a strategic focus on the Sheet Metal Processing segment and the disposal of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180251

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1180251  01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

Conzzeta (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



