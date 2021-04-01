Newron announces results of explanatory studies with evenamide in healthy volunteers and patients with schizophrenia

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA, April 1, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced initial results from two short-term explanatory studies in evenamide: study 010 in healthy volunteers and study 008 in patients with schizophrenia.

Results from study 010, a four-week, single dose, cross-over Thorough QT (TQT) study in 56 healthy volunteers, designed to evaluate the effects of evenamide (30 mg and 60 mg) compared with placebo and moxifloxacin 400 mg on the QT segment specifically, and on the electrocardiogram (ECG) generally, was requested by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and under the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). The results indicate that evenamide was devoid of any QTcF prolongation compared to placebo (indicating lack of any increased risk of arrythmia), while moxifloxacin was associated with a 17.3 ms median maximum increase suggestive of clinically significant risk of arrhythmia. These results strongly suggest that evenamide does not increase a patient's risk of QTc prolongation and arrhythmias, a risk generally associated with antipsychotics.