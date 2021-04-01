 
checkAd

LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 07:00  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announces that its Holcim Participations (US) Inc. subsidiary has successfully completed the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, following all regulatory approvals. The transaction closed earlier than expected due to smooth collaboration with Bridgestone and all 1,900 employees will be joining LafargeHolcim.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO: “I warmly welcome the Firestone Building Products team into the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we will lead this iconic company’s next era of growth to become the global leader in flat roofing systems. As we expand its leadership in the US to Europe and Latin America, I want the world to know that “NOBODY COVERS YOU BETTER” than Firestone.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu LafargeHolcim Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 60,79€
Hebel 10,24
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 49,02€
Hebel 7,96
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

I am excited about the strong growth prospects, accelerated by the many opportunities from President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan. With its leading roofing systems, Firestone Building Products makes us a partner of choice from rooftop to foundation. This truly is a milestone for LafargeHolcim as we become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.”

Taylor Cole, Firestone Building Products President: “Today opens an exciting new era in Firestone Building Products’ rich history. The Firestone Building Products team is thrilled to join the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we are in a prime position to accelerate our growth by combining Firestone Building Products’ advanced technologies and know-how with LafargeHolcim’s global scale and reach.”

Firestone Building Products is the market leader in commercial roofing and building envelope solutions in the United States with net sales above USD 1.8 billion in 2020, 15 manufacturing facilities, 1,800 distribution points and three R&D laboratories. Firestone Building Products will remain headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additional information

ABOUT LAFARGEHOLCIM

As the world’s global leader in building solutions, LafargeHolcim is reinventing how the world builds to make it greener and smarter for all. On its way to becoming a net zero company, LafargeHolcim offers global solutions such as ECOPact, enabling carbon-neutral construction and Firestone roofing systems for higher energy-efficiency in buildings. With its circular business model, the company is a global leader in recycling waste as a source of energy and raw materials through products like Susteno, its leading circular cement. Innovation and digitalization are at the core of the company’s strategy, with more than half of its R&D projects dedicated to greener solutions. LafargeHolcim’s 70,000 employees are committed to improving quality of life across more than 70 markets through its four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Seite 1 von 2
LafargeHolcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition Regulatory News: LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announces that its Holcim Participations (US) Inc. subsidiary has successfully completed the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, following all regulatory approvals. The transaction closed earlier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
JEFFERIES belässt LafargeHolcim auf 'Hold'
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21
19.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt LafargeHolcim auf 'Overweight'
18.03.21
ROUNDUP 2: HeidelbergCement nach gutem Jahresstart optimistisch für 2021
18.03.21
ROUNDUP: HeidelbergCement will 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis leicht zulegen
18.03.21
HeidelbergCement will 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis leicht zulegen
18.03.21
HeidelbergCement will deutlich mehr Dividende zahlen
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
03.03.21
BERENBERG belässt LafargeHolcim auf 'Hold'