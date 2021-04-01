LafargeHolcim Successfully Closes Firestone Building Products Acquisition

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO: “I warmly welcome the Firestone Building Products team into the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we will lead this iconic company’s next era of growth to become the global leader in flat roofing systems. As we expand its leadership in the US to Europe and Latin America, I want the world to know that “NOBODY COVERS YOU BETTER” than Firestone.

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announces that its Holcim Participations (US) Inc. subsidiary has successfully completed the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, following all regulatory approvals. The transaction closed earlier than expected due to smooth collaboration with Bridgestone and all 1,900 employees will be joining LafargeHolcim.

I am excited about the strong growth prospects, accelerated by the many opportunities from President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan. With its leading roofing systems, Firestone Building Products makes us a partner of choice from rooftop to foundation. This truly is a milestone for LafargeHolcim as we become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.”

Taylor Cole, Firestone Building Products President: “Today opens an exciting new era in Firestone Building Products’ rich history. The Firestone Building Products team is thrilled to join the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we are in a prime position to accelerate our growth by combining Firestone Building Products’ advanced technologies and know-how with LafargeHolcim’s global scale and reach.”

Firestone Building Products is the market leader in commercial roofing and building envelope solutions in the United States with net sales above USD 1.8 billion in 2020, 15 manufacturing facilities, 1,800 distribution points and three R&D laboratories. Firestone Building Products will remain headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additional information

ABOUT LAFARGEHOLCIM

