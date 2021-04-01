 
Celyad Oncology Announces April 2021 Conference Schedule

01.04.2021   

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the company plans to participate at the following conferences in April 2021:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean
Dates: April 6-9, 2021
Panel Title: Alternative Cell Solutions for Oncology
Panel Participant: Filippo Petti, CEO
Panel Webcast: Available on-demand through the conference website starting Thursday, April 8
Company Presentation: Available on-demand through the conference website starting Tuesday, April 6

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day
Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Kempen & Co. Life Sciences Conference - European Cell, Gene & RNA
Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

About Celyad Oncology SA

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: the safety and clinical activity of Celyad Oncology’s pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty includes the expected date of the Phase 1 trial initiation by year-end 2020, our development of additional shRNA-based allogenic candidates from our CYAD-200 series towards clinical trial, and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com

Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Celyad Oncology SA


07:00 Uhr
Celyad Oncology Announces April 2021 Conference Schedule
31.03.21
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)
31.03.21
Celyad:  Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)
24.03.21
Celyad Oncology Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
24.03.21
Celyad Oncology Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
18.03.21
Celyad Oncology to Announce Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
18.03.21
Celyad Oncology to Announce Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call