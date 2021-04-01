The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the annual report 2020.



The financial results for 2020 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 19th February 2021. In 2020, the consolidated audited sales revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 63.2 million that is 6% lower compared to 2019. Group’s consolidated audited net profit for 2020 totalled EUR 2.54 million, increasing by 80%.