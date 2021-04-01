 
AS Ekspress Grupp Audited annual report 2020

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the annual report 2020.

The financial results for 2020 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 19th February 2021. In 2020, the consolidated audited sales revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 63.2 million that is 6% lower compared to 2019. Group’s consolidated audited net profit for 2020 totalled EUR 2.54 million, increasing by 80%.

AS Eskpress Grupp audited annual report for 2020 is attached to this stock exchange realease and made available on AS Ekspress Grupp website egrupp.ee

For the first time, AS Ekspress Grupp has prepared a separate interactive online annual report, which can be found at: 2020-annual-report.egrupp.ee. As well as company information and a financial section, the online report offers many extra features, including videos and additional web links etc.

Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Phone: +372 669 8381
E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee


AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment


