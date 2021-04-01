DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. 01.04.2021 / 07:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strengthening the Goods & Services segment

- Leading company for network rollout, field and maintenance services in Italy now operating under its new name EXI S.p.A.

- Company with revenues of approx. EUR 45 million

Munich/Milan, 1 April 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. The company will from now on operate under its new name EXI S.p.A..

EXI is headquartered in Rome, Italy and employs more than 260 people. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as new platform investment with revenues in 2019 of approx. EUR 45 million. It is a leading provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. The main clients are the Italian Telecommunications players.

"We are confident to provide an ideal and strong platform to expand and implement EXI's successful future strategy. We want to establish the company to be a builder of the new digital society: a world with better quality of service, higher productivity and new opportunities.", comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.

