DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from Primetals Technologies, Ltd. 01.04.2021 / 07:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

- Supplier of high-end steel processing line solutions

- Company with revenues of approx. EUR 55 million

Munich/Paris, 1 April 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Primetals Technologies France from Primetals Technologies, Ltd. The company will from now on operate under the new name Clecim France.

Clecim France is a leading global supplier of high-end steel processing line solutions based in Savigneux, France. With close to 250 employees, efficient production methods and strategically relevant certifications, Clecim provides services and solutions for the iron and steel industry, which is the key supplier of the automotive, construction, and energy sectors.

With approx. EUR 55 million in revenues, the acquisition is strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment as new platform investment. Mutares is expecting synergy potential with the rest of the portfolio.



Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).