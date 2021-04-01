Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer





Solutions 30 announces the arrival of Robert Ziegler as Chief Transformation Officer, member of the Management Board. His appointment, with immediate effect, was approved by the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30. Robert Ziegler will be tasked with accelerating the transformation and the structuring of the organization in line with its growth ambition.

Robert Ziegler spent 18 years at AT Kearney. During this period, he was involved in several large-scale infrastructure projects in the transport and logistics sector, before becoming Partner and Managing Director in charge of the European infrastructure and transport portfolio. He also founded AT Kearney’s Middle East office in Dubai, where he spent five years building a very successful business and contributing to the development of infrastructure in the GCC Region. He then joined DHL International in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer of the Freight division, responsible for €4.5 billion in revenue, with over 40 million shipments per year in more than 40 countries. He was the driving force behind several initiatives that led to a sustainable improvement in operational performance and built new businesses, such as the China Rail, part of the Silk Road to Europe. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer for the UK and Benelux to turn around these businesses. He completely transformed the UK unit in six months and increased the group’s profitability in Benelux. In 2019, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Warberer’s International, a major player in land transport in Europe. Robert Ziegler is a German national and a graduate of the ESCP business school. He is fluent in German, English, French, and Italian.

The arrival of Robert Ziegler reflects the Group's desire to adopt best market practices to strengthen its fundamentals and continue to capture sustained growth in its markets. This announcement comes as the company approaches the symbolic milestone of €1 billion in revenue and business remains particularly dynamic since the start of this year.

The Management Board of Solutions 30 is now composed of six members:

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Amaury Boilot, Chief Financial Officer

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer

Franck D’Aloia, Chief Operations Officer in charge of Integrations

Joao Martinho, Chief Operations Officer in charge of Performance

Robert Ziegler, Chief Transformation Officer

Robert Ziegler will lead the Group Executive Committee, which includes members of the Management Board, and which is responsible for the operational functioning of the company.