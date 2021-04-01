DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW in Spain



01.04.2021

In March, the Nordex Group received another order from Spain comprising eleven N155/4.X turbines. The turbines are projected for a 50 MW wind farm in the north of the country. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines for a long period.

Installation of the wind farm is to be completed in the course of this year. The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on 120 meter high concrete towers, which the company is manufacturing in its concrete-tower factory in Motilla del Palancar in Castilla-La Mancha. The turbines will be manufactured in the Nordex Group's plant in Vall D'Uxo, located 320 kilometres away.