DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW in Spain
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 1 April 2021. In March, the Nordex Group received another order from Spain comprising eleven N155/4.X turbines. The turbines are projected for a 50 MW wind farm in the north of the country. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines for a long period.
Installation of the wind farm is to be completed in the course of this year. The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on 120 meter high concrete towers, which the company is manufacturing in its concrete-tower factory in Motilla del Palancar in Castilla-La Mancha. The turbines will be manufactured in the Nordex Group's plant in Vall D'Uxo, located 320 kilometres away.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.
|
|
