Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW in Spain

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW in Spain

01.04.2021 / 07:30
Hamburg, 1 April 2021. In March, the Nordex Group received another order from Spain comprising eleven N155/4.X turbines. The turbines are projected for a 50 MW wind farm in the north of the country. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines for a long period.

Installation of the wind farm is to be completed in the course of this year. The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on 120 meter high concrete towers, which the company is manufacturing in its concrete-tower factory in Motilla del Palancar in Castilla-La Mancha. The turbines will be manufactured in the Nordex Group's plant in Vall D'Uxo, located 320 kilometres away.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

 


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180167

 
Wertpapier


