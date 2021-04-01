 
PANTAFLIX Studios expands management with Sebastian Lang

Munich, 1 April 2021. PANTAFLIX Studios GmbH, production unit of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), is strengthening its management. Sebastian Lang, a proven media and social media expert, joins Manuel Uhlitzsch's team as co-managing director.

Sebastian Lang has more than 20 years of experience in the media industry and has made a name for himself with his agency all about artists in the areas of artist booking and support as well as brand/media cooperation and as a successful manager of various large content creators. With his large network and deep knowledge of the industry, he will continue on the production company's path to success together with Manuel Uhlitzsch.

He has already proven this with the idea and realisation of the first season of DAS INTERNAT. Since 15 October 2020, the PANTAFLIX Studios production can be seen on the platform of the streaming provider Joyn. The second season will be shown from 19 April 2021. This time there will be 24 episodes - twice as many episodes as in the first season.

"I am delighted to be able to contribute my talents even more as co-managing director. Together with Manuel Uhlitzsch and the fantastic PANTAFLIX Studios team, we will realise even more great projects. The success of the first season of DAS INTERNAT has already shown what is possible. Of course we want to build on that," says Sebastian Lang, co-managing director of PANTAFLIX Studios.

"Sebastian Lang is not only a distinguished expert of the social media world and a source of ideas for DAS INTERNAT, but also a great asset to our team. I am very pleased to be able to tackle the upcoming tasks with him at my side," says Manuel Uhlitzsch, Managing Director of PANTAFLIX Studios.


About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

