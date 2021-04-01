 
[iliad press release] Close of the transaction relating to passive mobile infrastructure in Poland

Paris, April 1, 2021: 7:30 a.m.

Close of the transaction relating to passive mobile infrastructure in Poland

Pursuant to the agreement entered into with Cellnex announced on October 23, 2020, iliad S.A. has now completed the extension of its industrial partnership with Cellnex by selling to this latter a 60% stake in the company that manages its passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure in Poland. The amount received by the iliad Group for this sale is approximately €0.8 billion before tax.

Thanks to this partnership with Cellnex, Play has strengthened its capex capacity, enabling it to enter a new growth cycle by (i) deploying and purchasing 5G frequencies, (ii) densifying its mobile network to support growth in usages, and (iii) pursuing its objective of entering the fixed market.

About the iliad Group

iliad is the parent company of Free, the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment (VoIP, IPTV, flat-rate calling plans to multiple destinations, etc.) and provides straightforward and innovative offerings at the best prices. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone’s reach with straightforward, no-commitment offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had more than 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, it has become the sixth largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M).

 

