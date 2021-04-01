 
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Paris, France - April 1, 2021 – Following the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 31, 2021, Atos confirms today that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on May 12, 2021 behind closed doors.

With regards to the approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, the statutory auditors issued today a qualified opinion due to a limitation of scope as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences.

For the sake of clarity, except for the qualification below, the Group consolidated financial statements are audited and the financial statements released on February 18, 2021 are unchanged. As of today, the Group has not identified misstatements on the two US entities that are material for the consolidated financial statements.

The text of the qualification is as follows:

As part of our audit, we have identified in two US entities (Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc. and Atos IT Outsourcing Services LLC) several matters relating to internal control weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect.

The turnover and the operating margin of those two entities represent about 11% of consolidated turnover and about 9% of consolidated operating margin.

As a result of the situation described above, the Group management hired external firms to perform additional works to obtain the necessary evidence that the financial reporting of these US entities is free of material misstatements and an independent forensic investigation.

Despite the additional audit procedures that we have carried out in those circumstances, we were not able to perform within the timeframe the necessary work to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence in respect of revenue recognition or other related account balances of these two US entities and on the absence of material misstatements for the consolidated financial statements.

Atos is committed to the highest standards and the Group is strongly enhancing its preventive controls and processes through a comprehensive action plan.

Contacts

Investor Relations:               Gilles Arditti                 +33 6 11 69 81 74

