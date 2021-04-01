 
CNOVA N.V. - 2020 Annual report, notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and appointment of a new CFO

01.04.2021, 07:45   

CNOVA N.V.

Publishes 2020 Annual report, notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and appointment of a new CFO

Amsterdam – April 1, 07:45 CEST – Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) has published its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The report was filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and is available on the Company’s website, www.cnova.com.

Cnova also today published the notice for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 12:30 CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118BN, in Schiphol, the Netherlands. Measures will be taken during the AGM to protect all participants’ health and safety. As explained in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the agenda for the AGM, as proposed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), is as follows:

  1. Opening of the AGM
  2. Board report for the financial year 2020 (discussion item)
  3. Remuneration report for the financial year 2020 (advisory voting item)
  4. Allocation of results and dividend policy (discussion item)
  5. Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2020 (voting item)
  6. Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2020 (voting item)
  7. Instruction to Ernst & Young Accountants LLP for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2021 (voting item)
  8. Reappointment of Mr. Jean-Yves Bernard François Haagen as Non-Executive Director (voting item)
  9. Reappointment of Mr. Silvio José Genesini Jr. as Non-Executive Director (voting item)
  10. Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (voting item)
  11. Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to subscribe for such shares (voting item)
  12. Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares (voting item)
  13. Questions
  14. Closing of the AGM

The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto, the 2020 Dutch Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova’s website at www.cnova.com.

Cnova also announces the appointment as CFO on the date hereof of its Deputy CFO, Maxime Dubarry. Since joining Cnova in 2017, Mr. Dubarry has served as Chief Accounting Officer of Cdiscount and as from 2019 as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Cdiscount. On March 24, 2021 Mr. Dubarry was also appointed to serve as Deputy CFO of Cnova N.V. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dubarry worked 12 years at Deloitte France within the Audit service line, lastly in the role of Director. Mr Dubarry has an engineer’s degree from the École Spéciale des Travaux Public (ESTP) and is a French Certified Public Accountant.

The Company’s CFO, Gautier Bailly, will leave the Company for personal reasons on the date hereof. Cnova would like to thank Mr. Bailly for his contribution to the Company.

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., one of the leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 10.3 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This Press release may contain regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This Press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

Cnova Investor Relations contact :
investor@cnovagroup.com

Media contact :
directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com
Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86

Attachment


Wertpapier


