Hidden Currency Costs Exceed $370m in Three Years - Now MillTechFX is Changing the Industry
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.04.2021, 08:15 | 30 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Some clients are still paying more than they need to -
or should do - for FX.
In an article in the FT (https://www.ft.com/content/76b3e855-9c92-48ea-bf40-cbd6
85431dab?shareType=nongift) , a research analysis of more than 2,000 funds
showed the cost of swapping dollars into other currencies cuts 3.2% of returns,
which would have been made from the underlying asset.
According to the research, custody banks charged an average of $267 for every
$1m traded. However, the FT suggests that the transactions could be completed
for just $35. That translates to an overspend of more than $370m over almost
three years.
or should do - for FX.
In an article in the FT (https://www.ft.com/content/76b3e855-9c92-48ea-bf40-cbd6
85431dab?shareType=nongift) , a research analysis of more than 2,000 funds
showed the cost of swapping dollars into other currencies cuts 3.2% of returns,
which would have been made from the underlying asset.
According to the research, custody banks charged an average of $267 for every
$1m traded. However, the FT suggests that the transactions could be completed
for just $35. That translates to an overspend of more than $370m over almost
three years.
"Foreign exchange is the only industry that charges an unknown amount for
services that have a cost."
Andrew Woolmer, chief executive at New Change FX
In 2009, the US state of California sued State Street, a US financial services
and bank holding company, accusing it of "unconscionable fraud" for overcharging
the two state pension funds, Calpers and Calstrs, on currency trades.
State Street finally paid more than $500m in 2016 to settle suits from the US
government, clients and regulators.
"A groundbreaking survey of more than 300 asset owners revealed that 66% of
those managers in North America and Europe still have no process in place to
independently monitor whether they are getting fair FX rates from their global
custody banks."
FX Transparency, LLC
Further research in 2018 showed another shocking disparity. Carol Osler, a
professor at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, analysed the cost of standing
instruction currency trades executed through custody banks.
It found that on average, investors were paying seven times more for currency
when they relied on exchange rates through their custody banks, compared to what
they would get if they negotiated at the market rate.
So why can't you put the trades into competition and ensure you're getting the
best possible pricing with full transparency on what you are paying? Why can't
an FX provider give you access to comparative, multibank rates?
At MillTechFX (https://www.milltechfx.com/) , we thought the same thing - so we
did something about it. Today, we're giving our customers:
- Outsourced FX service to help you secure that lower cost
- Intuitive best execution solution to help you streamline your operations and
get the best deal
- Real-time streaming of multibank FX rates that can be executed via outsourced
execution services
- A fast, efficient and entirely transparent execution process to give you
access to prices normally only open to larger institutions
This fresh approach to FX may help to stop the way firms are routinely being
overcharged for foreign exchange. It also offers treasurers and traders the
opportunity to unlock savings that even they might not have known existed.
To find out more about how MillTechFX (https://www.milltechfx.com/) can provide
transparency, choice and control to your FX execution, get in touch today
(https://www.milltechfx.com/contact) .
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154594/4879272
OTS: MillTechFX
services that have a cost."
Andrew Woolmer, chief executive at New Change FX
In 2009, the US state of California sued State Street, a US financial services
and bank holding company, accusing it of "unconscionable fraud" for overcharging
the two state pension funds, Calpers and Calstrs, on currency trades.
State Street finally paid more than $500m in 2016 to settle suits from the US
government, clients and regulators.
"A groundbreaking survey of more than 300 asset owners revealed that 66% of
those managers in North America and Europe still have no process in place to
independently monitor whether they are getting fair FX rates from their global
custody banks."
FX Transparency, LLC
Further research in 2018 showed another shocking disparity. Carol Osler, a
professor at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, analysed the cost of standing
instruction currency trades executed through custody banks.
It found that on average, investors were paying seven times more for currency
when they relied on exchange rates through their custody banks, compared to what
they would get if they negotiated at the market rate.
So why can't you put the trades into competition and ensure you're getting the
best possible pricing with full transparency on what you are paying? Why can't
an FX provider give you access to comparative, multibank rates?
At MillTechFX (https://www.milltechfx.com/) , we thought the same thing - so we
did something about it. Today, we're giving our customers:
- Outsourced FX service to help you secure that lower cost
- Intuitive best execution solution to help you streamline your operations and
get the best deal
- Real-time streaming of multibank FX rates that can be executed via outsourced
execution services
- A fast, efficient and entirely transparent execution process to give you
access to prices normally only open to larger institutions
This fresh approach to FX may help to stop the way firms are routinely being
overcharged for foreign exchange. It also offers treasurers and traders the
opportunity to unlock savings that even they might not have known existed.
To find out more about how MillTechFX (https://www.milltechfx.com/) can provide
transparency, choice and control to your FX execution, get in touch today
(https://www.milltechfx.com/contact) .
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154594/4879272
OTS: MillTechFX
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0