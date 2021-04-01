Intent data leader Cyance announces new funding round to build on growth momentum

The company will leverage the funding to continue to grow its internal team, which has already doubled in size over the last 12 months. It will also be used to accelerate the company's enterprise customer acquisition strategy as it exploits its key strength in the European market. Further investment into the continuous innovation of both Cyance intent data and ABM platform will be a key focus as the business seeks to build increasing value from its ABX approach for global organisations.

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyance , the leading provider of global, third-party intent data, today announced it has secured a new round of additional funding from existing investors — including Blackfinch Ventures and Nexus Investments — in the amount of £860,000. The funding follows a period of significant growth for the startup company with revenues increasing by 18% and customer value rising by 30% in the past year, in spite of the pandemic.

With over 55,000 publisher partnerships across Europe, Cyance delivers the most extensive reach for European geographies. Its sophisticated technology uses localised, natural language search to accurately track and identify customer intent. This has been proven to lead to greater conversion and sales efficiency for global sales and marketing teams. Cyance is the only provider to combine fully GDPR-compliant European third-party intent data with a powerful account-based marketing (ABM) solution.

Reuben Wilcock, Head of Ventures at Blackfinch Ventures, commented: "Cyance has transformed account-based marketing by developing and integrating a sophisticated SaaS solution with global, third-party intent data which addresses the needs of the European market. They have demonstrated solid growth from global B2B brands in the last 12 months, despite the challenging times we find ourselves in. We're excited to continue supporting Cyance as it helps some of the world's leading companies to transform their demand generation and account-based marketing programs and achieve more efficient ROI."

Matthew O'Kane, Managing Director of specialist early-stage Venture Capital investor Nexus Investments also commented: "Cyance traverses two of the four areas of Nexus' investment focus and expertise: Data and Digital. Having been the fourth portfolio investment from our EIS Scale-Up Fund back in early 2019, we are very excited to announce this follow-on investment, which follows two years of promising expansion. We're also pleased to partner with Cyance and its Management Team on this next stage of growth, as it scales further into and beyond its existing UK and European market expertise."

Cyance CEO, Bulent Osman, said: "The fact that we've seen such solid commercial and financial performance over the past 12 months, despite the tough market conditions, demonstrates the appetite for accurate and localised intent data and the enormous potential within this market. And as businesses start to look beyond the pandemic and the economic recovery gathers pace, we expect demand to increase further. Taking on this new investment allows us to strengthen our team and further invest in our product. We're now perfectly placed to take advantage of these new opportunities and cement our position as the leading ABM platform with unique intent data for European buyers."

For more information, please visit: www.cyance.com

About Cyance

Cyance is the leading provider of global B2B intent data, delivering the most extensive reach for European geographies. It offers exclusive access to the broadest range of European-only websites, combined with the ability to track and include native language searching, to give wider access to European audiences, while remaining 100% GDPR-compliant. By integrating the broadest global B2B intent data into its ABM platform and combining it with the ability to customise how intent signals are defined to more accurately detect true buyer behaviour, Cyance helps transform the way global B2B brands identify and engage prospects and key accounts. Its intent data and ABM platform transform demand generation and account-based engagement, delivering better conversion, efficiency and ROI.