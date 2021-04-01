DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Product Launch flatex: Germany's largest ETF and funds savings plan offering, permanently at zero cost (news with additional features) 01.04.2021 / 08:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Germany's largest ETF and funds savings plan offering, permanently at zero cost

- More than 3,000 ETF and funds savings plans permanently tradable at zero cost

- No custody account fee on ETF and funds products

- Easier entry by lowering the minimum savings rate to 25 euros

- New ETF search function simplifies selection of the right savings plan

Frankfurt/Main - Effective 1 April 2021, flatex, one of Germany's leading online brokers, will offer its entire ETF and funds savings plan range with over 3,000 products permanently free of charge. In addition, the custody account fee for all ETF and funds products will be waived from now on. New and existing customers will benefit from this offer, which is unique in Germany. Lowering the minimum savings rate to 25 euros enables an even broader range of customers to take their financial planning for the future into their own hands.



Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG is sure: "Long-term wealth creation via savings plans is absolutely essential for private retirement planning and we are convinced: everyone deserves yield, regardless of prior knowledge and available time. At flatex-next, we enable all customers to execute their investment easily and quickly on one of the most professional and secure platforms. Thus, we provide now the largest ETF and funds savings plan offering in Germany with over 3,000 products permanently at 0 euros."

flatex has been named best ETF broker of the year several times, most recently in 2020 by Börse Online, and has continuously expanded its offering over the years. The permanent waiver of trading and custody fees enables millions of people in Germany to build long-term wealth using ETF and funds savings plans.

"Finding the right savings plan is more convenient than ever for our customers with flatex-next. Customers can search with one click for different assets by sector, asset class, sustainability ratings and other features," adds Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO. "As Europe's largest retail online broker, we are underpinning our claim to leadership in Germany with this outstanding offering."