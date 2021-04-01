 
checkAd

VETOQUINOL 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 08:05  |  54   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO):

Vetoquinol CEO Matthieu Frechin said: “These excellent results for 2020 are a direct outcome of the strategic repositioning decided in 2011 and implemented by our teams through the last two strategic plans. The strategy refocused our veterinary business on higher value-added products and within the decade transformed us from a European leader in anti-infectives to a global Group offering a diversified portfolio of Essentials products to focused international markets. This growth trend is set to continue and intensify over the coming years.”

In a resilient animal health world market that grew by around 4% in 2020, Vetoquinol posted 2020 revenue of €427.5 million, up 8.0% as reported and 10.9% at constant exchange rates.

In 2020, sales of Essentials products totaled €220.6 million, up 17.3% at constant exchange rates. The continued strong momentum of Essentials product sales was driven by the existing portfolio (+8.1%) as well as the contribution of the Drontal and Profender products acquired on August 1st, 2020. This confirms the strength and performance of Vetoquinol’s business model in a complex environment. Essentials products accounted for 51.6% of Vetoquinol sales in 2020, up from 48.1% in 2019.

Sales of companion animal products totaled €256.7 million, accounting for 60% of Vetoquinol sales. Sales of livestock products came to €170.8 million.

All strategic territories posted growth in 2020 at constant exchange rates: +13.2% in Europe, +5.0% in the Americas and +17.4% in Asia Pacific.

Changes in exchange rates had a negative impact of €11.6 million (-2.9%) in 2020, reflecting the 33% slump in the Brazilian real and less dramatic falls in the Indian rupee and US and Canadian dollars.

Gross margin on purchases was 70.0%, up 1.4 percentage points year-on-year. This reflected a €6.8 million negative exchange effect, sustained levels of production, and the contribution of the acquisition of Drontal and Profender products on August 1st 2020.

EBIT before depreciation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions, a leading performance indicator for the Vetoquinol Group, was €65.3 million, up 33.5% from €48.9 million in 2019. While this strong growth was helped by reductions in some expenses due to the health crisis, it was mainly directly driven by the increased share of Essentials in the sales mix, now contributing over 50% of sales. This means Vetoquinol has now reached the turning point mapped out in its 2011 strategy of refocusing on value-added products, which set the target of equaling or exceeding market growth rates and pushing structural margins above their historical average.

Seite 1 von 4
Vetoquinol Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VETOQUINOL 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS Regulatory News: Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO): Vetoquinol CEO Matthieu Frechin said: “These excellent results for 2020 are a direct outcome of the strategic repositioning decided in 2011 and implemented by our teams through the last two strategic plans. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer