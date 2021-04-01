VETOQUINOL 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

In a resilient animal health world market that grew by around 4% in 2020, Vetoquinol posted 2020 revenue of €427.5 million, up 8.0% as reported and 10.9% at constant exchange rates.

Vetoquinol CEO Matthieu Frechin said: “These excellent results for 2020 are a direct outcome of the strategic repositioning decided in 2011 and implemented by our teams through the last two strategic plans. The strategy refocused our veterinary business on higher value-added products and within the decade transformed us from a European leader in anti-infectives to a global Group offering a diversified portfolio of Essentials products to focused international markets. This growth trend is set to continue and intensify over the coming years.”

In 2020, sales of Essentials products totaled €220.6 million, up 17.3% at constant exchange rates. The continued strong momentum of Essentials product sales was driven by the existing portfolio (+8.1%) as well as the contribution of the Drontal and Profender products acquired on August 1st, 2020. This confirms the strength and performance of Vetoquinol’s business model in a complex environment. Essentials products accounted for 51.6% of Vetoquinol sales in 2020, up from 48.1% in 2019.

Sales of companion animal products totaled €256.7 million, accounting for 60% of Vetoquinol sales. Sales of livestock products came to €170.8 million.

All strategic territories posted growth in 2020 at constant exchange rates: +13.2% in Europe, +5.0% in the Americas and +17.4% in Asia Pacific.

Changes in exchange rates had a negative impact of €11.6 million (-2.9%) in 2020, reflecting the 33% slump in the Brazilian real and less dramatic falls in the Indian rupee and US and Canadian dollars.

Gross margin on purchases was 70.0%, up 1.4 percentage points year-on-year. This reflected a €6.8 million negative exchange effect, sustained levels of production, and the contribution of the acquisition of Drontal and Profender products on August 1st 2020.

EBIT before depreciation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions, a leading performance indicator for the Vetoquinol Group, was €65.3 million, up 33.5% from €48.9 million in 2019. While this strong growth was helped by reductions in some expenses due to the health crisis, it was mainly directly driven by the increased share of Essentials in the sales mix, now contributing over 50% of sales. This means Vetoquinol has now reached the turning point mapped out in its 2011 strategy of refocusing on value-added products, which set the target of equaling or exceeding market growth rates and pushing structural margins above their historical average.