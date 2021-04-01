 
checkAd

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

Digitalist Group Plc          Stock Exchange Release   1 April 2021 at 9:00       
  

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:                                              Turret Oy Ab

Position:                                           Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name:                                     Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position:                                  Member of the Board

Name:                                     Eriksson, Peter

Position:                                  Member of the Board

__________________________________________________________

Issuer:                                    Digitalist Group Plc

LEI:                                        743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type:                      Initial notification

Reference number:                    743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20210331210209_2

____________________________________________________________

Transaction date:                      30 March 2021

Venue:                                    Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction:           Subscription

Instrument (type):                    Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument:             Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 2021/1

Transaction details

Volume:                                  21 666 666

Unit price:                                0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume:                                  21 666 666

Volume weighted average price    0,00000                              
____________________________________________________________

Attachment


Digitalist Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS Digitalist Group Plc          Stock Exchange Release   1 April 2021 at 9:00           Person subject to the notification requirement Name:                                              Turret Oy Ab …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
FDA approves Sarclisa (isatuximab) in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for patients ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Digitalist Group’s directed convertible bonds to Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab
30.03.21
NOTICE OF DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
29.03.21
Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2020, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report