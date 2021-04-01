Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com :

﻿en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank Regulated information – 1 April 2021, 8h00

- 2020 annual report of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html)

- 2020 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/ annual-and-interim-reports )



- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group on 6 May 2021 (also attached in PDF)

- All other information for the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group on 6 May 2021 (www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/6-mei-2021)

- All information regarding the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Bank on 28 April 2021 (www.kbc.com/ en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings ﻿)







Attachment