Invitation Annual General Meeting Fenix Outdoor International AG

Dear Shareholder,

Due to the coronavirus the Board of Directors has decided that the General Meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders may exercise their voting rights by issuing a proxy with instructions to the independent proxy. Information on the resolutions passed at the meeting will be disclosed on April 27, 2021, as soon as the outcome of the voting has been finally confirmed.

Voting authorization

Shareholders entered in the share register on April 19, 2021 as shareholders with voting rights are entitled to vote by issuing a proxy to the independent proxy. No entries will be made in the share register in the period from April 20, 2021 to April 27, 2021. Shareholders who sell their shares before the General Meeting are no longer entitled to vote for these shares.

Representation and proxy

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by issuing a proxy to the independent Proxy being Mr. Lars Sandberg (Skarp Advokatbyrå AB, attn. Lars Sandberg, Grev Turegatan 35, SE – 114 38 Stockholm, Sweden E-mail address: lars.sandberg@skarplaw.se).





Attachment