Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija, agenda and the resolution projects

General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas) (hereinafter – the Company) is convoked on April 30, 2021 by the decision of Company’s Management Board “Regarding publication of the Audited Financial Statements of AB Kauno Energija of the year 2020, profit (loss) allocation project, convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, its’ agenda and resolution projects on the agenda issues” No 2021-5-2 of March 31, 2021.

The date of General Meeting is April 30, 2021, Friday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. Place – Company’s hall at Raudondvario av. 86A, Kaunas, Lithuania. Registration of shareholders starts at 9.30 a.m.

The agenda and the resolutions projects for the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2020, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Annual Report of the year 2020 and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution project is to approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2020, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2020.

The resolution project is to allocate AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2020 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).

The Company shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the General Meeting of Shareholders using electronic communication channels.

The account date of General Meeting of Shareholders – April 23, 2021. Persons, who will own the shares of the Company as at the end of the working day of April 23, 2020 are entitled to take part and vote in General Meeting of Shareholders.

Share capital of the Company is divided into 42,802,143 (forty-two million eight hundred and two thousand one hundred forty-three) ordinary registered shares. All these shares carry the right to vote with their shareholders.

The person participating in General Meeting of Shareholders must submit an identity document. A person who is not a shareholder must also submit a document confirming the right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders along with this document. The authorized person shall have the same rights as it should represent by the shareholder at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholder's right to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders also include the right to ask questions.

