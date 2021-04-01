DADA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.imdada.cn/ as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@imdada.cn.