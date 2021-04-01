DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International 01.04.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Acquisition of the UK's leading provider of mobile accident body repair services, AutoRestore marks another significant corporate carve-out opportunity for AURELIUS

- AutoRestore will complement Rivus Fleet Solutions, the leading UK provider of light commercial vehicle management to blue chip companies nationwide

- AutoRestore is AURELIUS' fourth corporate carve-out announced in the last month, underscoring its leadership in the execution of corporate divestment processes and operationally supporting portfolio companies' buy-and-build strategies

Munich/London, April 1, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) ("AURELIUS") today announces the acquisition of AutoRestore Limited ("AutoRestore") from Belron International Limited ("Belron"). AutoRestore, the UK's leading provider of mobile accident repair services, will complement AURELIUS portfolio companies Rivus Fleet Solutions ("Rivus") and Pullman Fleet Services ("Pullman") which have offerings for commercial fleets focussing on light commercial vehicles ("LCV") and heavy goods vehicles ("HGV"), respectively.

Headquartered in Rushden, Northamptonshire, AutoRestore which traded as Autoglass(R) BodyRepair under Belron(R),is the UK's leading provider of mobile body repair services nationwide. Established as a division of Belron in 2010, AutoRestore currently operates a fleet of over 130 mobile repair vans, providing over 30,000 repairs a year to B2B customers, including insurance and fleet management companies, as well as growing its B2C offering.

Currently providing same-day mobile accident body repair services through a virtual garage network, AutoRestore will benefit from operating alongside Rivus, which boasts 55 locations, supported by 800 employees and mobile technicians servicing commercial fleets with a focus on LCVs. In addition, AutoRestore's customers are expected to benefit from accessing Pullman's full suite of services for HGV and LCV fleet management outsourcing, repair and maintenance from 25 service centres with over 70 mobile service vehicles and more than 430 employees.