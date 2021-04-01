 
DGAP-News artnet AG: Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 2020

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Development of Sales
artnet AG: Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 2020

01.04.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 2020

- Artnet Auctions Increases Revenue by 26% in 2020

- Total Revenue Steady at 21.6 Million USD Despite Art Market Downturn

- Gross Profit Margin at 61.9 %

- Number of Visitors up by Around 40%

- Artnet Premieres ESG Report (Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance)

Berlin/New York, April 1, 2021- Berlin-based Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, achieved record auction sales in the financial year 2020, defying the pandemic-related weakness in the art market. Artnet Auctions' fee-based revenue increased 26% year-over-year to 4.9 million USD. Artnet, therefore, became the fourth biggest auction house in terms of online sales behind Sotheby's, Christie's and Phillips. "Despite all of the uncertainties, we did not cancel or postpone a single auction last year," said Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG. "Rather, we launched 70 auctions, sending a clear signal that our transaction platform for buying and selling art remains open and accessible - even in a stressed and challenging market environment." While Artnet set online auction revenue records, auction sales volume globally fell by 24% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artnet's overall revenue held steady at 21.6 million USD in fiscal 2020 due to strong auction revenue, a decrease of just 1% from the record revenue in 2019. Growth at Artnet Auctions was offset by an expected decline in advertising revenue at Artnet News, despite a sharp increase in traffic. Advertising revenue fell 17% year-over-year to 4.5 million USD. Luxury goods manufacturers, loyal customers on Artnet News, generate the bulk of their revenues from their retail business, which slumped worldwide as a result of the pandemic. Advertisers in this sector and art businesses, therefore, significantly cut their marketing budgets in light of the economic downturn.

