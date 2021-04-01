 
Synlab Bondco PLC South East London Pathology Procurement

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH)
Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Procurement

01-Apr-2021 / 07:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB BONDCO PLC ("the Company") confirms that all documentation constituting the South East London Pathology Procurement (OJEU Reference 2018/S 158-362262) between SYNLAB and Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ("the Trusts") for the implementation of their new joint venture has been signed and completed today, 1 April 2021.  Simultaneously, the lease of a state of the art new pathology hub laboratory, which will form a critical part of the delivery of the Trusts' pathology services as well as those of South East London hospitals, GP practices, community services providers, clinics and other healthcare organisations, has also been completed. 

 

The new joint venture commences, and service delivery begins today, 1 April 2021.


ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289
Category Code: JVE
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272
