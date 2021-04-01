 
checkAd

Jefferies International Limited Appoints Linda Adamany and Mahnaz Safa to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 09:00  |  30   |   |   

Jefferies announced today that Linda Adamany and Mahnaz Safa have been appointed to the Jefferies International Limited Board of Directors. Jefferies International Limited, the UK broker dealer, together with its subsidiaries, is the European business of Jefferies Group LLC, a global investment banking firm providing clients with capital markets and financial advisory services, institutional brokerage and securities research, as well as wealth management.

The appointments of Ms. Adamany and Ms. Safa expand the Board of Directors of Jefferies International Limited to eight directors, six of whom are independent.

In a joint statement, Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies, commented, “We are excited to welcome Linda and Mahnaz to the Jefferies International Limited Board of Directors and are fortunate to attract such qualified and experienced directors to our firm. Their significant and broad-based experience will provide a wealth of knowledge and diversified perspective to our board. We look forward to their joint contributions as we continue to grow and evolve Jefferies’ business globally.”

“We welcome Linda and Mahnaz to our European board,” added Huw Tucker, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Jefferies International Limited. “Jefferies seeks to bring a diversity of experiences and perspectives to our Board of Directors, and we are pleased to add two accomplished women with significant expertise and insights.”

Ms. Adamany has financial and operating executive experience in multiple industries and brings the perspective of an experienced leader. Ms. Adamany has been a director on the parent board, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. since 2014, and the Jefferies Group LLC board since 2018, where she serves as chair of the Risk and Liquidity Oversight Committee, as well as being a member of the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance, Valuation Oversight, and ESG, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees. Ms. Adamany also serves as a director of Coeur Mining Inc. and Blackrock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. Ms. Adamany served in several capacities at BP plc from 1980 until her retirement in August 2007, most recently as a member of the five-person Refining & Marketing Executive Committee responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and human resources management of BP plc’s Refining and Marketing business segment. Ms. Adamany is a CPA and holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from John Carroll University.

Ms. Safa has nearly 30 years of experience leading, managing and transforming large scale businesses across financial services and banking. Ms. Safa spent 20 years at UBS, serving as Co-Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets, in addition to roles as Head of Markets Origination in Banking at Citigroup and most recently as Head of Markets for Europe and America at ANZ. Ms. Safa has also served as the Senior Independent Director of Alternative Credit Investments plc, where she was chair of the Remuneration Committee, as well as being a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee. She is a graduate of Imperial College, London with a PhD in Engineering and is also a Member of the Imperial College Council.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

Jefferies Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jefferies International Limited Appoints Linda Adamany and Mahnaz Safa to Its Board of Directors Jefferies announced today that Linda Adamany and Mahnaz Safa have been appointed to the Jefferies International Limited Board of Directors. Jefferies International Limited, the UK broker dealer, together with its subsidiaries, is the European …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Jefferies Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
10.03.21
M Science Launches Insights and Intelligence Dashboard for the Food Industry