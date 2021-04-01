Jefferies International Limited Appoints Linda Adamany and Mahnaz Safa to Its Board of Directors

The appointments of Ms. Adamany and Ms. Safa expand the Board of Directors of Jefferies International Limited to eight directors, six of whom are independent.

Jefferies announced today that Linda Adamany and Mahnaz Safa have been appointed to the Jefferies International Limited Board of Directors. Jefferies International Limited, the UK broker dealer, together with its subsidiaries, is the European business of Jefferies Group LLC, a global investment banking firm providing clients with capital markets and financial advisory services, institutional brokerage and securities research, as well as wealth management.

In a joint statement, Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies, commented, “We are excited to welcome Linda and Mahnaz to the Jefferies International Limited Board of Directors and are fortunate to attract such qualified and experienced directors to our firm. Their significant and broad-based experience will provide a wealth of knowledge and diversified perspective to our board. We look forward to their joint contributions as we continue to grow and evolve Jefferies’ business globally.”

“We welcome Linda and Mahnaz to our European board,” added Huw Tucker, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Jefferies International Limited. “Jefferies seeks to bring a diversity of experiences and perspectives to our Board of Directors, and we are pleased to add two accomplished women with significant expertise and insights.”

Ms. Adamany has financial and operating executive experience in multiple industries and brings the perspective of an experienced leader. Ms. Adamany has been a director on the parent board, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. since 2014, and the Jefferies Group LLC board since 2018, where she serves as chair of the Risk and Liquidity Oversight Committee, as well as being a member of the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance, Valuation Oversight, and ESG, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees. Ms. Adamany also serves as a director of Coeur Mining Inc. and Blackrock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. Ms. Adamany served in several capacities at BP plc from 1980 until her retirement in August 2007, most recently as a member of the five-person Refining & Marketing Executive Committee responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and human resources management of BP plc’s Refining and Marketing business segment. Ms. Adamany is a CPA and holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from John Carroll University.

Ms. Safa has nearly 30 years of experience leading, managing and transforming large scale businesses across financial services and banking. Ms. Safa spent 20 years at UBS, serving as Co-Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets, in addition to roles as Head of Markets Origination in Banking at Citigroup and most recently as Head of Markets for Europe and America at ANZ. Ms. Safa has also served as the Senior Independent Director of Alternative Credit Investments plc, where she was chair of the Remuneration Committee, as well as being a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee. She is a graduate of Imperial College, London with a PhD in Engineering and is also a Member of the Imperial College Council.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

