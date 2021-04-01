Major shareholder information pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 15/2021 – 1 APRIL 2021

Pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK on a change in BlackRock, Inc.´s indirect holding of shares in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 31 March 2021.

BlackRock, Inc. holds hereafter indirectly through several subsidiaries in total 9.90% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S, of which 9.9% is related to shares in the company and 0.0% is related to financial instruments based on the company’s shares.