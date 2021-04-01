Rueil Malmaison, 1 April 2021

VINCI to acquire ACS’ energy business

A major strategic move to create a global player in energy contracting and to develop renewables projects

Around 45,000 people for an additional revenue of more than €6 billion, mainly in Spain and Latin America, with EBIT 1 margin of 6+%

Strong geographical and business fit with VINCI’s activities

An identified potential of c. 15 GW of renewables projects (mainly in solar PV and onshore wind)

Enterprise value of €4.2 billion, leading to a purchase price at closing of c. €4.9 billion 2 , to be paid fully in cash

Additional contingent payments of up to €0.6 billion over time, subject to achieving predetermined milestones of ready-to-build 3 renewables GW

VINCI and ACS will negotiate a 51%-49% partnership agreement for the acquisition of mature renewables assets, to be developed, built and connected to the grid by the acquired company in the future

Today, VINCI announces the signing of an agreement to acquire ACS’s energy business (the “Company”).

The scope of the acquisition consists in:

most of the ACS Industrial Services’ contracting business. With a workforce of around 45,000 employees in c. 50 countries, it offers a breadth of support services – spanning network, specialized facilities, control systems – as well as an integrated offer to realize EPC projects, mainly for the energy sector. It is a global powerhouse with footprint in Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Chile. Over the past 3 years, its average revenues were above €6 billion with EBIT margin of 6+% on average;

eight greenfield concessions 4 projects under development and/or construction, mainly in the electrical transmission field;

projects under development and/or construction, mainly in the electrical transmission field; ACS’s renewables development platform. This platform has a long and recognized track-record of developing renewables concessions projects, with notably 4.4 GW developed over the past three years. VINCI and the Company have identified new opportunities for the short and medium term, of c.15 GW, mainly in solar PV and onshore wind, as well as c.8 GW of upcoming offshore wind projects.

The transaction is consistent with VINCI’s strategy to build a global player in energy contracting, to develop a platform for renewables projects, to broaden the portfolio of concessions and extend its average maturity: