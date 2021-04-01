 
Volante Technologies Wins CFI.co Best Payments & Financial Messaging Solutions Global Award 2021

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MEXICO CITY, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it has won the 2021 Cfi.co Global Award for Best Payments & Financial Messaging Solutions.

The CFI.co awards program aims to identify and reward excellence in individuals and organizations, and to champion innovative fintech solutions and consistent high levels of customer satisfaction. 

Volante's focus on cloud-native solutions to simplify and automate complex processes in payments and financial messaging was one of the key differentiating factors behind the award win, combined with the firm's customer-centric approach.

Highlights of the panel's full report include:

  • Volante customers account for 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic.
  • Volante has a presence in 35 countries and claims a substantial slice of the payments pie, counting four of the world's top five corporate banks as customers.
  • Volante has over 100 clients globally, many of whom have enjoyed reductions in project costs of nearly 62 percent, and an associated 70 percent acceleration in the time required to deploy new payments products.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO of Volante Technologies, said, "Our objective has always been to deliver innovative and transformative solutions to our customers. We partner with them to accelerate their modernization journeys, from real-time payments to ISO 20022 migration to payments as a service in the cloud. We are delighted to have been awarded the Cfi.co Best Payments & Financial Messaging Solutions Global Award for 2021 in recognition of our achievements."

About Volante Technologies
 Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks,

financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123969/Volante_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 



