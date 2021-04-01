DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Agreement Your Family Entertainment AG: Playground TV launches a dedicated German on-demand kids' channel in partnership with Your Family Entertainment AG 01.04.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Gothenburg, Sweden and Munich, Germany, 01 April 2021



Spearheading the launch is the beloved children's entertainment brand 'Fix & Foxi'. It is part of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe's leading independent kids content companies. Originally created by Rolf Kauka, the cartoon characters Fix and Foxi have their own popular television channels on 4 different continents: a German-language version in the German-speaking region, an English/Arabic version in the Middle East/North Africa region, and an English/Neutral Spanish version distributed around the world.

"The German language is important as the native language of almost 100 million people around the world. With a dedicated new channel in German on Playground TV called "Die Kleine 9", powered by German hit cartoons from Your Family Entertainment AG, we will be able to let the German-speaking kids across Europe enjoy cartoons in their native tongue," says Daniel Nordberg, CEO of Playground TV. Playground's Chief Editor, with German heritage, grew up watching Fix & Foxi as a child and is also thrilled to see Fix and Foxi among others added to Playground's offering of multilingual cartoons.

Bernd Wendeln, COO of Your Family Entertainment AG adds, "We are very excited to work with Playground TV. The platform's commitment to providing kids all over Europe with cartoons to help them strengthen their language skills fits perfectly with our focus on fun and educational content."

"Die Kleine 9" channel will launch with hundreds of episodes in German. Available titles include Fix & Foxi, Die Drachenjäger, Sherm! and Da Boom Crew among others, all provided by Your Family Entertainment AG.





About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.