Sompo International Builds Out Strategic Distribution and Development Capabilities for International Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Maxine Goddard will join the company’s International Insurance Strategic Distribution and Development team as Senior Vice President effective April 1, 2021. Prior to this role, Ms. Goddard spent 20 years with Zurich Insurance, most recently as Director, Senior Commercial Operations Business Partner.

The Business Development team, led by Brendan Plessis, Executive Vice President, Strategic Distribution and Development, International Insurance, will focus on the strategic development of broker and client relationships, maximising profitable growth and potential new business opportunities in London, Europe and Bermuda. Also joining the team as Assistant Vice President, Strategic Distribution and Development for International Insurance is Rachael Dobie, who joins SI from Liberty Specialty Markets and Mohiuddin (Moon) Hossen, who has been promoted to Projects & Strategy Analyst, Strategic Distribution and Development for International Insurance from within SI.

Mr. Plessis said, “We continue to make significant progress in building our business across all of our London and European platforms through better communications, expanding our product offering and building wider networks. There is a growing recognition that Sompo International is a global leader with significant capability and excellent talent. I am confident our team with this wealth of expertise can work to reach a wider range of audiences to deliver on our ambitions.

“Their skills will help us to develop strong relationships and deliver solutions for our clients and broker partners that enable them to achieve effective risk transfer.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Luther Pendragon
Will Mutton
Phone: + 44 7827 903973
Email: williammutton@luther.co.uk




