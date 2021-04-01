 
checkAd

DGAP-News GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG reports sale of a residential property in Stuttgart - Sale of an existing property with 95 apartments

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 09:44  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG reports sale of a residential property in Stuttgart - Sale of an existing property with 95 apartments

01.04.2021 / 09:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GIEAG Immobilien AG reports sale of a residential property in Stuttgart

- Sale of an existing property with 95 apartments

Stuttgart/Munich 01.04.2021 - The Munich-based, family-managed real estate corporation GIEAG Immobilien AG (GIEAG) has announced the sale of a residential property with 95 apartments in Mönchstrasse in the heart of Stuttgart.

The property is situated on a plot of land covering approx. 1,800 square metres, neighbouring directly on the new EUROPAVIERTEL district in Stuttgart, and was erected in 1995. After the purchase of the property, GIEAG conducted refurbishment measures in the interior, with some 30 units converted so they were fully equipped and furnished, and leased these to a global tenant. Following the strategic repositioning, the property has now been sold.

The sale to an institutional investor was implemented as an asset deal. The seller was accompanied in the transaction by E&G Real Estate GmbH, Stuttgart. Legal advice was provided by the law firm Werner, Luger & Partner, Munich; with tax advice furnished by Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich. The buyer was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and CBRE GmbH.

Philipp Pferschy, a board member at GIEAG Immobilien AG: "The outstanding location in the immediate vicinity of the new EUROPAVIERTEL in Stuttgart and within just 10 minutes' walking distance of Stuttgart central station, were - alongside the potential offered by the property - the main reasons for the acquisition in 2017. As a result of the implemented measures, it was possible to lower the number of vacancies and increase the rental yield."

About GIEAG Immobilien AG:
GIEAG is a family-run, Munich-based public limited real estate company. Shares in GIEAG Immobilien AG are traded on the Munich Stock Exchange. Combining three asset classes -- office, residential, and logistics - and two service areas - development and portfolio management - the company brings to market a range of uniquely stable investment opportunities. GIEAG's team of experts stands as a guarantor for innovative and forward-looking real estate investment concepts.

Over the past 20 years, GIEAG Immobilien AG has developed and optimised a substantial number of properties with floor areas of up to 145,000 square metres in projects involving individual investment of between EUR 15 million and EUR 150 million. Partnership, transaction security, consistency and agility are the guiding principles by which GIEAG Immobilien AG achieves its long-term goals of increasing shareholder value.


01.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GIEAG Immobilien AG
Oettingenstrasse 35
80538 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 290516-0
Fax: +49 89 290516-11
E-mail: info@gieag.de
Internet: www.gieag.de
ISIN: DE0005492276
WKN: 549227
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1180432

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1180432  01.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180432&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGIEAG Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG reports sale of a residential property in Stuttgart - Sale of an existing property with 95 apartments DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG reports sale of a residential property in Stuttgart - Sale of an existing property with 95 apartments 01.04.2021 / 09:44 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Kumulierter Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2020 und ersten Quartal 2021 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Abivax reports 2020 financial results and operations update
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea continues Long Term Incentive Programme
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx legt Bezugspreis für Bezugsrechtkapitalerhöhung auf 3,00 Euro je ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft appoints further member of management board
DGAP-News: Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG meldet Verkauf eines Wohnobjektes in Stuttgart - Verkauf eines Bestandobjektes mit 95 Wohneinheiten (deutsch)
09:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG meldet Verkauf eines Wohnobjektes in Stuttgart - Verkauf eines Bestandobjektes mit 95 Wohneinheiten
17.03.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG meldet Verkauf eines aus 55 Doppelhaushälften bestehenden Wohnportfolios in Erbendorf (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG meldet Verkauf eines aus 55 Doppelhaushälften bestehenden Wohnportfolios in Erbendorf
17.03.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG announces sale of a residential portfolio in Erbendorf comprising 55 semi-detached houses
17.03.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG meldet weiteren Vermietungserfolg für GERLINGEN WORK - 70 % der Gesamtfläche vermietet (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG meldet weiteren Vermietungserfolg für GERLINGEN WORK - 70 % der Gesamtfläche vermietet
17.03.21
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG reports new leasing success for GERLINGEN WORK 70 % of the total area leased
09.03.21
GIEAG Immobilien gewinnt Mieter für Neubau
09.03.21
DGAP-DD: GIEAG Immobilien AG english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
337
GIEAG Gewerbe Immobilien Entwicklungs AG - noch unbekannt