Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2021 Interim Report on April 22, 2021

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 1.4.2021 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2021 Interim Report on April 22, 2021

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q1 2021 Interim Report on Thursday April 22, 2021 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The Interim Report and the results presentation material will be available after publication at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Teleconference

Huhtamaki will hold a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time during which Huhtamaki´s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the Q1 2021 results. The teleconference will be followed by a question and answer session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2021-q1-results

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland: +358 981 710 310 
Sweden: +46 85664 2651 
UK: +44 333 300 08 04 
US: +1 631 913 14 22 

Confirmation code for the call is 55621101#

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Iina Mailas, Manager, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7071

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.


Wertpapier


