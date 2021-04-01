NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
NIO delivered 7,257 vehicles in March 2021, increasing by 373% year-over-year
NIO delivered 20,060 vehicles in the three months ended March 2021, increasing by 423% year-over-year
- Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of March 31, 2021 reached 95,701
SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its March and first quarter 2021 delivery results.
NIO delivered 7,257 vehicles in March 2021, a new monthly record representing a strong 373% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,529 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,152 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,576 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 20,060 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, a new quarterly record representing an increase of 423% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 95,701 vehicles.
About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO’s first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.
