NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2021 Delivery Update

SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its March and first quarter 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 7,257 vehicles in March 2021, a new monthly record representing a strong 373% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,529 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,152 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,576 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 20,060 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, a new quarterly record representing an increase of 423% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 95,701 vehicles.