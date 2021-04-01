 
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030 P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rising penetration of the internet and smartphones, companies around the world are digitally transforming themselves. As a result, the global application platform as a service market value is expected to increase from $6,023.3 million in 2020 to $22,687.3 million by 2030, at a 14.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. This is because to digitally transform themselves, businesses need an array of mobile and web applications, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

Traditionally, the creation of apps has been a long and expensive process, as computer programmers generally demand high salaries. Thus, the application platform as a service (aPaaS market) is primarily growing as these solutions quicken up the application creation process and make it cost-effective. Cloud-based application platforms offer pre-coded modules, which even those with a relatively low level of programming expertise can use to create the apps.

Key Findings of Global aPaaS Market Report

  • Popularity of aPaaS solutions booming during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Low-code application platforms biggest market trend
  • Demand for consulting services to rise fastest in coming years
  • Companies' digitization efforts driving market
  • APAC to offer lucrative opportunities to industry players
  • Market consolidated due to presence of established software companies

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/application-platform- ...

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the aPaaS market has received a boost because the shutting down of offices has impelled companies to take much of their work online. Similarly, due to the closing down of shopping complexes, even retailers have had to launch their mobile apps to target consumers and keep generating business. In addition, government agencies around the world are using mobile and web apps to provide the latest alerts related to the spread and containment measures for the pandemic.

The fastest growth in the aPaaS market, based on deployment mode, will be witnessed by the private cloud category in the coming years. Application platforms deployed on the private cloud allow companies to create business applications, as well as comply with the government mandates for data safety. Apart from these benefits, private cloud offers higher security, which will make it increasingly popular among enterprises requiring secure network environment.

